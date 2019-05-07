FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured a

May 7, 2019 - 10:30am


FANTASTIC LOCAL FARMERS AND ARTISANS will be featured at Kaslo´s Saturday Market starting June 8! Do you make, bake or grow something you´d like to sell? Email kaslosaturdaymarket@nklcss.org for more information.

