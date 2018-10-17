Classified Ads

October 17, 2018

SLOCAN VALLEY BLACK ANGUS BEEF: Sides $3.99/lb; ground beef special, $100 freezer packs; 50lb dog bones, $49.99, soup bones and organs. Government inspected. Home of the Happy Cows. Wayne Savinkoff, 250-226-BEEF.

