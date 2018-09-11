Celebrate Kaslo’s 125th birthday as Lucas Myers presents a tongue-in-cheek multi-m
Save this date!
On Monday, September 24, the MS Society of Canada will host ‘A Taste of Nelson’ pr
Slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23, RED Mountain Resort is revved
Photo: Louis Bockner
HAVING A PIG ROAST? We have sides of pork, any reasonable offer accepted, trades are welcome. Slocan Valley consciously raised pork, Organic feed, Wild Boar, Berkshire, Tamworth cross. 250-226-7037, tjoycarter@gmail.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!