Program Instructor Luree Gould (in chair) supervises her class.
Kaslo’s Kemball Building.
The EcoSociety is happy to announce that it is teaming up with the Wild Postcard P
The Police Heritage Car Project.
The Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) is excited to announce that artist and
APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE NOW for the 2018 Kaslo Saturday Market. Email kaslosaturdaymarket@gmail.com, or call 250-353-2026. Sponsored by North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!