HONEY, FRESH FROM TERRY'S HONEY FARM, GRAND FORKS Playm

August 29, 2017 - 5:30am

HONEY, FRESH FROM TERRY'S HONEY FARM, GRAND FORKS Playmor Junction, Saturday, Aug. 26 & Saturday, Sept. 9, 9am-noon. Please bring your own containers.

