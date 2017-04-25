APPLICATIONS NOW AVAILABLE for the Kaslo Saturday Marke

April 25, 2017

+1 (250) 353-2026
kaslosaturdaymarket@gmail.com

APPLICATIONS NOW AVAILABLE for the Kaslo Saturday Market. Season starts Saturday, June 10 and runs every Saturday until Sept. 23. Contact Colleen, 250-353-2026 or kaslosaturdaymarket@gmail.com

