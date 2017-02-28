On Saturday, March 4, the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture Comedy Series pres
L to R: Local entrepreneur Brian Fry, CBT’s Tim O’Doherty and Jon Exle
In 1995 The Queens Bay Residents Association was deeded the St.
If you are leafing through seed catalogues and dreaming of days in the garden, the
Author Richard Cannings, signing books
TARZWELL FARMS: Top grade, locally grown & naturally raised beef, available year round. $4.95/lb hanging weight. Delivery to Nelson, Castlegar & Trail available. 250-428-4316..
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!