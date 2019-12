MAKE IT - HANDMADE CARDS WITH VAL: Free program for ages 12+. Snacks provided. Friday, Dec. 13, 6:30pm. Space is limited so preregister at kaslolibrary@gmail.com or phone 250-353-2942. Brought to you by the Kaslo & District Public Library in partnership with North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society and Kaslo & Up the Lake Youth Network. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of Columbia Basin Trust.