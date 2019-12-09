JOIN THE VALLICAN WHOLE COMMUNITY CHOIR at their Annual Holiday Concert and Seasonal Sing-a-long! Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-5pm, the Vallican Whole Community Choir invites you to join voices with our harmonic singers, directed by Sharon Lang, (250-226-7191). We also welcome special guests, Family of Friends Choir and some members of the RhythmDance Drum Orchestra. Our seasonal singalong is a seven-year tradition! We will provide mulled apple cider and goodies at this festive occasion. Admission by donation. It is a family affair and supervised children are welcome. The Grassroots Grammas will also be there with their annual Christmas decoration and home baking fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.