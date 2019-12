JOIN KUIMBA CHOIR FOR WINTER´S HEART: A Choral Christmas, with director Tamara SunSong and pianist Jane Ballantyne. Saturday, Dec. 14, 7pm and Sunday, Dec. 15, 2pm at St. Andrew´s Hall. Tickets $12/$8 low income, 18 and under free. kuimbachoir@gmail.com or 250-353-3284.