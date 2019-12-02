GIFT-MAKING CIRCLE! Join us to make gifts for Indigenous babies in our region! Smudging ceremony, drumming, feast, traditional crafts, talking circle. Everyone welcome! Traditional crafts created will contribute to the ˝Baby Welcome Packages˝, a project of the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society. Monday, Dec. 9, 4-7pm. Registration required, contact Barb Cyr at 250-353-7691 extn#209 or barbcyr@nklcss.org Offered by North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society. We gratefully acknowledge funding from the Province of BC.