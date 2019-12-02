A CONCERT NOT TO MISS!

Return to: 

Post date: 

December 2, 2019 - 5:30am

A CONCERT NOT TO MISS! Natasha Hall, Violin, Yoomi Kim, Piano. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30pm, St. Andrew´s United Church, 500 4th St, Kaslo. Tickets $20, seniors/students $15 at Sunnyside Naturals, Front St.

Regular