Steps Dance Centre presents their second annual A Family Christmas show!
Ever feel like you need a holiday from the holidays?
Visit with the team! Get a signed hockey card! Meet Stax!
Join the Vallican Whole Community Choir at their annual Holiday Concert and Seaso
Twin Rivers Community Choir.
A CONCERT NOT TO MISS! Natasha Hall, Violin, Yoomi Kim, Piano. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7:30pm, St. Andrew´s United Church, 500 4th St, Kaslo. Tickets $20, seniors/students $15 at Sunnyside Naturals, Front St.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!