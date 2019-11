ABORIGINAL FAMILY AND COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY! COINS is hosting this event in Castlegar and North Kootenay Lake Community Services Society welcomes people of Indigenous Ancestry to apply for travel funds to help you get there! Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-4pm. Turkey dinner! Crafts! A visit from Santa! Deadline to register is Dec. 6. For information, please contact Barb Cyr at 250-353-7691 extn#209 or barbcyr@nklcss.org. We gratefully acknowledge funding from the Province of B.C.