ATTENTION PARENTS! Youth Art and Culture in Kaslo is here for 7-12 year olds. Learn how to prepare a delicious, healthy snack using local and affordable ingredients with Christina Esposto. Build kitchen and cooking skills for the future while having fun making food. At the end of the class, we enjoy the creations! Wednesday, Nov. 27, 3-4:30pm at JVH. Free for ages 7-12, registration required. To register or for more info phone 250-353-7691, extn#207 or elisashine@nklcss.org. Program made possible by the Province of BC and Columbia Basin Trust.