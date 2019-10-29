CATHEDRAL COFFEE &amp; HIGH TEA: Saturday, Nov.

October 29, 2019

CATHEDRAL COFFEE & HIGH TEA: Saturday, Nov. 2, Coffee Party, 10-11:30am, cinnamon bun & cuppa java, $6. Or High Tea, 2-3:30pm, sandwiches, sweets & tea, $6. Shop for handcrafted gifts, baked goods & ˝deli market.˝ Come and relax, bring a friend. St. Saviour´s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, corner of Ward & Silica, Nelson.

