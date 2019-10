VHKAS HALLOWEEN TEA AND FUNDRAISER: Saturday, Oct. 26, 12-2:30pm at Heritage Hall, on 4th St, Kaslo. $7/person, children under 6 free, food and drink included. Delicious desserts, crafts, jewellery, bake table, Lucky 7, treasure table. Tickets available at Kaslo Thrift Store and at the door. Costumes welcome. Lots of door prizes, fun for all.