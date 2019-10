CORRECTED DATE: FREE MUSIC SHOW AT THE ANGRY HEN BREWING, KASLO: FRIDAY, Oct. 18 at 7pm. D´JEF is a French songwriter who plays blues-flamenco music. Touching and squeaky texts, amid crazy music. Everyone is welcome. This is an invitation from AFKO (Association des francophones des Kootenays Ouest). www.afko.ca, 250-352-3516.