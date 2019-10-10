Classified Ads

JOIN US FOR THE BLANKET EXERCISE: Facilitated by community leaders Donna Wright and Toni Appleby, hosted by the WK Regional Arts Council, Oct. 26, 12:15-1:45pm. The Blanket Exercise is a unique exploration of Canada’s history, developed in collaboration with Indigenous Elders, knowledge keepers and educators, which fosters truth, understanding and respect among Indigenous and non-indigenous peoples to gain a better understanding of reconciliation in Canada. This event is free of charge. Pre-registration is required as space is limited! Register at: https://tinyurl.com/wkracblanket or call 250-352-2421.