FAMILY S.T.E.A.M. AT THE KASLO LIBRARY SATURDAYS! Starting Oct. 12-Nov. 16 at 4pm. We explore and learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math through hands-on activities. For children ages 6-12 accompanied by parent or guardian. Registration is required as space is limited. For more information or to register email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca or call 250-353-2942.