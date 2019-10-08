CASTLEGAR SENIORS INDOOR FLEA MARKET: Castlegar Arena C

CASTLEGAR SENIORS INDOOR FLEA MARKET: Castlegar Arena Complex, Saturday, Oct. 26, doors open 9am-1pm. Tables $15. Info, Persis 250-304-2660.

