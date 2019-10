AUTHOR! AUTHOR! Hear much honored BC writer Kristjana Gunnars and Selkirk College writing instructor Leesa Dean read from their works, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:30pm, at Oxygen Art Centre, 320 Vernon St (alley entrance), Nelson, admission by donation. Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30pm, at Oxygen, Gunnars will present a workshop “The Four Parts of Writing: Why They Matter Equally”, admission $10. More info: www.oxygenartcentre.org