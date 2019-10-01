LEGO CRAFTERNOONS at the Kaslo & District Public Library. Every Wednesday in Oct. at 3:15-4:15pm. Love Lego and crafts! Join us for this fun, new after school program. We provide the Lego and craft supplies, you just bring your imagination and your friends. All ages welcome. Preregistration is appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome. For more information email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca or call 250-353-2942. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake and the Village of Kaslo.