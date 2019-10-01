JVH DRAMA SUPER SQUASH SALE!! Saturday, Oct.

October 1, 2019 - 5:30am

JVH DRAMA SUPER SQUASH SALE!! Saturday, Oct. 5, 9am-4pm at vacant lot across from Rosewood, Kaslo. Stock up on some fabulous squash for Thanksgiving and this winter! Support youth theatre in Kaslo!! (P.S. This is the last one!)

