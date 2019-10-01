JOIN US FOR THE BEAVER CREEK LEGACY ARBOUR GRAND OPENIN

October 1, 2019 - 5:30am
JOIN US FOR THE BEAVER CREEK LEGACY ARBOUR GRAND OPENING! Sunday, Oct. 6, 10am. For more details please see our display advertisement in this issue of Pennywise. www.rdkb.com

