FAMILY STORYTIME FRIDAYS: 8 sessions starting Oct. 11-Nov. 29, 9:30-10:30am. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts at the Kaslo & District Public Library. Free program for 0-5 year olds. Preregistration is appreciated, but drop ins are welcome. For more information email info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca or call 250-353-2942.