COMMUNITY GATHERING for people and families with Indige

COMMUNITY GATHERING for people and families with Indigenous Ancestry! Join us to celebrate our cultures and connect with each other! Smudging ceremony, drumming, Elder, traditional craft: making drumsticks for our Grandmother drum, sharing food (provided). Friday, Oct. 4, 10am-1:30pm. St. Andrew´s Heritage Hall. Contact Barb Cyr at 250-353-7691 extn# 209 or barbcyr@nklcss.org. Offered by North Kootenay Lake Community Service Society´s ˝Wela´lin˝ program. We gratefully acknowledge funding from the Province of BC.