HEAR, HEAR: Howard White, publisher (of Harbour Publishing and Douglas & McIntyre Ltd.), poet and nonfiction author, speaks on how to get published. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7:30pm, Oxygen Art Centre, 320 Vernon St. (alley entrance), Nelson. And Thursday, Sept. 19, 7pm, at the Nelson Public Library, 602 Stanley St., he reads from his newest book of poems, ˝A Mysterious Humming Noise˝. Admission to both by donation.