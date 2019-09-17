ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET 2019 TOUR: Oct.

Return to: 

Post date: 

September 17, 2019 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 358-2448
magic@redmtn.ca

ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET 2019 TOUR: Oct. 8, Taghum Hall, Nelson, Oct. 9, Silverton. Tix $20 at local outlets, $25/door. E-transfer magic@redmtn.ca. 250-358-2448.

Regular