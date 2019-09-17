Music of the Night – The Concert Tour will be at the Charles Bailey Theatre in Tr
The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers (TAWKROC) is pleased to announce t
The Out in the Open project was developed by the social enterprise group H.O.P.E.
‘Fastlane to Paradise’ chorus working on a routine wit choreographer
We get things started in style with this duo of virtuoso acoustic guitarists Paul
ALEJANDRO ZIEGLER TANGO QUARTET 2019 TOUR: Oct. 8, Taghum Hall, Nelson, Oct. 9, Silverton. Tix $20 at local outlets, $25/door. E-transfer magic@redmtn.ca. 250-358-2448.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!