INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE: Saturday, Sept.

September 10, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 352-9871

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE: Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 pm, Rotary Shelter, Lakeside Park in Nelson. Music, Dances of Universal Peace, education. How climate change impacts our lives, and engagement for peace. A KAIROS initiative. Info, 250-352-9871.

