September 10, 2019

250-229-4740

HARROP HARVEST FESTIVAL: Sunday, Sept. 15 at Harrop Hall, McConnell Rd, 10am-4pm. Music, food, vegetables, fruit, plants, crafts, children´s games, raffles. Free admission. Vendors call 250-229-4740.

