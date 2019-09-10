L-R: Paul Elliott, Tommy Nallie, Dusty Rogers, Chuck Ervin, John Full
Crawford Bay School Principal Rod Giles and friend.
Author and publisher Howard White comes to Nelson in September to offer two speci
Tractor races at the fair.
Celebrate creativity in your community and join the 10th annual Culture Days week
CHANCES CASTLEGAR 8TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Saturday, Sept. 14, 12-3pm. Door prizes, free food, live music. See our display advertisement in this issue of Pennywise for more details.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!