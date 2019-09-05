Classified Ads

VIRTUE TEA, local snacks & community arts & culture in the Koots. Please join us in an open conversation about arts and culture in the Kootenays. Introduce a topic of interest, or explore one of these suggestions: making connections through arts & culture; how to support one another as artists/arts workers; barriers to participation/making a living; access and representation; sustainability. Everyone welcome! Hosted by the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council. Sept. 26, 1-3pm. Free event, but space is limited so pre-registration is required. Register: https://onthetablebc.com/event/a37f38