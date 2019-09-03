FARM AND FLEA MARKET: Sunday, Sept.

September 3, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-7241

FARM AND FLEA MARKET: Sunday, Sept. 8, 10am-6pm, at Valley View Golf Course & Food, 6937 Hwy 6, Winlaw. Produce, new & used goods, music. Vendors welcome. 250-226-7241.

