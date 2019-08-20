On Thursday afternoon, August 8, President Tom Duchastel of KORTS was presented w
Nelson event Aug 29 opening
Volunteers are vital to the energy and success of the Alzheimer Society of BC.
The BC Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, has been picking up s
Selkirk College alumna Cara Gallo (middle) with the Rural Pre-Medicin
CASA SILVERTON DANCE STAMPEDE: Aug. 23-26, 2019 in New Denver BC. Learn Social Ballroom, Country, Latin, Fusion, Swing and Argentine Tango. www.casasilverton.ca, Michael 250-358-2123 or mkwiebe@yahoo.com. No partner, or experience required.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!