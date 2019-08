BENT ON ART: Kootenay Queer & Trans Art Festival, Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Register now to be a vendor at the Bent on Art Market, Sept. 1, 1:30pm-4:30pm, Hall St Plaza, Nelson (coincides with the Nelson Pride Parade) or to attend art workshops: Queer & Trans Life Drawing, Aug, 26-28, or Linocut Printmaking Basics, Aug. 29-30. Art Workshops run 1pm-5pm at Kootenay Studio Arts, Selkirk College, 606 Victoria St, Nelson. Space is limited! Info: www.samontecruzstudios.com/bent-on-art