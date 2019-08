LA CAFAMORE IS THRILLED to be returning Kaslo with Mozart´s Divertimento in E flat major, Jean Francaix’s Trio a Cordes and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme. Violist Jeffrey Chow joins violinist Carolyn Cameron and cellist Maria Wang for this delightful evening of string trios. When: Saturday, August 24, 7:30pm. Where: St. Andrew’s Church, Admission: $20, under 12- free. Cash only, please. Tickets available at door.