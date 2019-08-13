CASA SILVERTON DANCE STAMPEDE: Aug.

Return to: 

Post date: 

August 13, 2019 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 358-2123
http://www.casasilverton.ca

CASA SILVERTON DANCE STAMPEDE: Aug. 23-26, 2019 in New Denver BC. Learn Social Ballroom, Country, Latin, Fusion, Swing and Argentine Tango. www.casasilverton.ca, Michael 250-358-2123 or mkwiebe@yahoo.com. No partner, or experience required.

Regular