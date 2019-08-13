16TH ANNUAL GILL AND GIFT Kids and Family Pike Minnow D

August 13, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 229-2113

16TH ANNUAL GILL AND GIFT Kids and Family Pike Minnow Derby, Saturday, August 31, 2019. BBQ & prizes for every kid. Free. Call 250-229-2113 to register now.

