KASLO RIDING CLUB 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Saturda

August 6, 2019

+1 (250) 353-2481
sodasprings@netidea.com

KASLO RIDING CLUB 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Saturday, Aug. 24. Past and present Riding Club members are invited. Please call Mary, 250-353-2481 or email Kathy at sodasprings@netidea.com before Aug. 10 if you plan to attend.

