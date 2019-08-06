COLUMBIA BASIN CULTURE TOUR: Aug. 10 &amp; 11, 10am-5pm.

August 6, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 505-5505
http://www.cbculturetour.com

COLUMBIA BASIN CULTURE TOUR: Aug. 10 & 11, 10am-5pm. For further information visit our website or call. www.cbculturetour.com, 250-505-5505.

