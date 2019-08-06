AARRR MATEYS! IT’S PIRATE DAY ON THE SS MOYIE!!

Return to: 

Post date: 

August 6, 2019 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 353-2525

AARRR MATEYS! IT’S PIRATE DAY ON THE SS MOYIE!! Join us Sunday, August 11, 1-4pm. Adults $6, Kids $3. 250-353-2525.

Regular