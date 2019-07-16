7TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2 nights, Friday,

Return to: 

Post date: 

July 16, 2019 - 5:30am
john491@shaw.ca

7TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2 nights, Friday, July 19, 6:15pm and Saturday, July 20, 6:15pm. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info john491@shaw.ca

Regular