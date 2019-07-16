Passmore Lodge main hall cleaned out and being repainted.
Gray Creek Hall. Photo: Gray Creek Hall Society
The Locarno Band with special guest Tonye Aganaba will be turning up the heat at
Nelson CARES is excited to announce that Phase I of a large heritage restoration
View of the cormorant colony from above.
19TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES FAIR in Bosun Hall & on street Sunday, July 21. Set up 7am, event 8am-3pm. To book a space call Helen, 250-355-2354.
