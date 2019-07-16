19TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE &amp; COLLECTIBLES FAIR in B

July 16, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 355-2354

19TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES FAIR in Bosun Hall & on street Sunday, July 21. Set up 7am, event 8am-3pm. To book a space call Helen, 250-355-2354.

