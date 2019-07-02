Classified Ads

July 2, 2019 - 1:50pm

7TH PASS CREEK GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL: 2 nights, Friday, July 19, 6:15pm and Saturday, July 20, 6:15pm. Gospel rock, contemporary & traditional gospel music. Free admission, donations received. Info john491@shaw.ca

