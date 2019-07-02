BC GREENS DEPUTY LEADER SONIA FURSTENAU Community Forum

July 2, 2019 - 5:30am

BC GREENS DEPUTY LEADER SONIA FURSTENAU Community Forum in Kaslo, July 10, 7-8:30pm, Kaslo Legion Hall. Hear about what the BC Greens MLA´s have been working on. Everyone welcome.

