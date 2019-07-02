ART SHOW AND SALE: July 13, 10am-2pm, 217 Gore St, Nels

July 2, 2019 - 5:30am

ART SHOW AND SALE by Karen Guilbault. July 13, 10am-2pm, 217 Gore St, Nelson. Birds, florals, landscapes, abstracts, cards, free unframed paintings.

