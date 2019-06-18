DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Four day retreat, June 26-30

June 18, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 366-4402

DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Four day retreat, June 26-30, includes instruction, meals, free camping, upgrades available. Beginners welcome. 250-366-4402.

