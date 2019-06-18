The West Kootenay EcoSociety presents the weekly downtown market every Wednesday
Three Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver earlier this month to accept a p
Presenter Laura Adams.
Join us for the film screening of ‘The Radicals’ at the Langham Friday, June 21 a
2018 ‘Be a Pirate Captain’ contest winners, Liam and Lilly Jones with
19TH ANNUAL NEW DENVER ANTIQUE & COLLECTIBLES FAIR in Bosun Hall & on street Sunday, July 21. Set up 7am, event 8am-3pm. To book a space call Helen, 250-355-2354.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!