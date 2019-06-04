BALFOUR BEACH INN, ˝NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY DAY˝: Come c

June 4, 2019 - 5:30am

BALFOUR BEACH INN, ˝NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY DAY˝: Come celebrate with Kaslo´s Celtic Kitchen Party to songs and instrumentals. Saturday, June 22, at 7pm. Reservations recommended.

